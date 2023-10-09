Lowering fuel costs

The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is essential that we address this issue promptly. The increase in petrol prices leads to price hikes in all economic sectors. It is undeniable that affordable access to fuel is vital for daily life and the functioning of our economy. While I understand that global factors, such as fluctuations in oil prices and geopolitical tensions, contribute to these increases, it is crucial that our government takes proactive steps to alleviate the burden on its citizens. This could involve revisiting taxation policies, promoting fuel efficiency, and exploring alternative energy sources. I encourage our leaders to also consider implementing policies that support public transportation and electric vehicles, which can reduce our dependence on petrol and mitigate its impact on our wallets and the environment.

Hania khursheed

Karachi