Monday October 09, 2023
Economic dilemma

October 09, 2023

Electricity prices have increased once again and a significant increase in gas prices is also in the offing. These are basic needs for ordinary people. But given our commitments to the IMF, the government appears to have no choice but to raise prices.

This will only exacerbate problems like poverty. Is there anyone who can address this economic dilemma?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad