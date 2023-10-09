Bound to the bill

I had lodged a complaint against KE regarding excessive billing and an extension in the due date for payment of bills with the regional office of the honourable federal ombudsman at Karachi, which was fixed for hearing on September 25, 2023. During the hearing, I raised objections as to the excessive billing and requested the advisor to get the utility company to withdraw or at least reduce irrelevant charges besides extending the due date for payment of bills. In response, without questioning the KE representatives at all, the advisor categorically told me that he could not take any decision beyond the rules and regulations of KE and that he would refer my case to another entity.
It seems that the institution of federal ombudsman is quite powerless to take bold decisions in cases lodged against KE. I request the honourable federal ombudsman to kindly look into the matter and empower the institution to review and amend the harsh, illogical, and unwarranted rules of KE.
Hasan Afzaal
Karachi
The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is...
Electricity prices have increased once again and a significant increase in gas prices is also in the offing. These are...
Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in...
Fake or counterfeit medicines are being sold across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to...
The country’s major cities are often plagued by traffic gridlock, resulting in wasted time, increased pollution, and...
One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure built by the British over a century...