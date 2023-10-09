Bound to the bill

I had lodged a complaint against KE regarding excessive billing and an extension in the due date for payment of bills with the regional office of the honourable federal ombudsman at Karachi, which was fixed for hearing on September 25, 2023. During the hearing, I raised objections as to the excessive billing and requested the advisor to get the utility company to withdraw or at least reduce irrelevant charges besides extending the due date for payment of bills. In response, without questioning the KE representatives at all, the advisor categorically told me that he could not take any decision beyond the rules and regulations of KE and that he would refer my case to another entity.

It seems that the institution of federal ombudsman is quite powerless to take bold decisions in cases lodged against KE. I request the honourable federal ombudsman to kindly look into the matter and empower the institution to review and amend the harsh, illogical, and unwarranted rules of KE.

Hasan Afzaal

Karachi