Fake drugs

Fake or counterfeit medicines are being sold across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to stop this concerning trend. Fake medicines not only jeopardize the lives of patients but also undermine the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare system. They often contain substandard or harmful ingredients, which can lead to ineffective treatments, adverse reactions, or even fatalities.

The prevalence of counterfeit medicines is a grave injustice to those who rely on medications to manage their health conditions. The relevant authorities should act without any further delay to protect the people from these fraudulent medicines.

Nadil Rahim Baksh

Karachi