Fake drugs

Fake or counterfeit medicines are being sold across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to stop this concerning trend. Fake medicines not only jeopardize the lives of patients but also undermine the integrity of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare system. They often contain substandard or harmful ingredients, which can lead to ineffective treatments, adverse reactions, or even fatalities.
The prevalence of counterfeit medicines is a grave injustice to those who rely on medications to manage their health conditions. The relevant authorities should act without any further delay to protect the people from these fraudulent medicines.
Nadil Rahim Baksh
Karachi
The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is...
Electricity prices have increased once again and a significant increase in gas prices is also in the offing. These are...
Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in...
I had lodged a complaint against KE regarding excessive billing and an extension in the due date for payment of bills...
The country’s major cities are often plagued by traffic gridlock, resulting in wasted time, increased pollution, and...
One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure built by the British over a century...