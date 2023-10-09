Easing traffic

The country’s major cities are often plagued by traffic gridlock, resulting in wasted time, increased pollution, and road-safety hazards. Tackling these traffic issues is not just a matter of convenience but a crucial step towards creating a safer and more efficient transportation system. One of the primary causes of traffic congestion in Pakistan is the exponential increase in the number of vehicles on the road without a corresponding expansion of road infrastructure. To alleviate this issue, investments in road expansion, public transportation systems, and the development of efficient traffic management strategies are paramount. A comprehensive and integrated approach, involving government authorities, urban planners, and transportation experts, is essential to mitigate traffic congestion effectively.

Investing in efficient and affordable public transport networks can encourage people to switch from personal vehicles to buses or trains, reducing congestion and pollution. Moreover, initiatives like carpooling and promoting the use of bicycles can further ease traffic congestion and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Sadia Yousuf

Karachi