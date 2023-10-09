We must act

The impacts of climate change are alarming. It has both long-term and short-term impacts. It disrupts the natural, economic and social systems we depend on. As a result, climate inaction puts everything at risk.
Since our country is very susceptible to these impacts, we cannot afford any inaction from our rulers. They have to take meaningful steps to confront the problem.
Kalsoom Abro
Islamabad
