Subpar teachers

Pakistan’s educational system, particularly when it comes to government-run educational institutions, is sinking to new lows. People from the impoverished class send their children to study at government schools and institutions even though these schools give their children a subpar education because that is all they can afford. Science, English, and computer teachers are hard to come by, and when they are available, their instruction is subpar. To put it plainly, such teachers should first further their own education.

Although most instructors earn very good salaries, they lack the commitment necessary to provide kids with the best possible education. Most teachers take holidays during the week without telling the pupils, which wastes their time. In contrast, a private school will punish a teacher for taking a leave of absence, which discourages many teachers from taking time off. There are numerous teachers who are primarily concerned with their promotion up the bureaucratic ladder, as well as the government income they receive as opposed to their teaching duties. I kindly suggest that the ministry of education take stern action against such teachers.

Sabahat Hasan

Karachi