Earthquake in Afghanistan

If living under the Afghan Taliban, after having been razed to the ground by decades of a war imposed by the West, wasn’t enough, Afghanistan continues to face trauma almost every few months. On Saturday, thousands were feared dead when a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale hit western Afghanistan. The exact death toll is tough to come by because of the trickling in of news from remote regions affected by the earthquake but by most estimates more than 2000 people are thought to have died. With rescue teams working to find survivors for more than a day, most of the affected that will have it worse are those in far-away areas and in homes made of fragile structures. The Afghan Taliban have said that food, drinking water, medicine, clothes and tents are urgently needed while the World Food Programme has said that “This terrible earthquake comes at a time of immense humanitarian needs when 15 million people do not know where their next meal will come from.”

As the Afghan Taliban launch rescue and relief efforts, the fact is that Afghanistan is already in a precarious situation and without help it will take weeks to recover people – living or dead. The country’s healthcare system was in any case in need of major TLC, given how it had faced cuts ever since the Taliban took over. The economy too has been in limbo, most countries refusing to provide any assistance to the Afghan Taliban regime because of its non-existent human rights record. Afghanistan has over the past two years become one of the most isolated countries in the world and the refusal of the Taliban to mend their ways has caused a severe economic crisis. Despite the stubbornness of the Taliban, this is no time to settle scores or indulge in a morbid game of watching the miseries of the Afghan people. In this time of tragedy, they need immediate help and the governments that have imposed sanctions on Afghanistan must at least announce some relaxation so that other countries may channel aid to Afghanistan.

The UN must take the lead in the aid and rescue efforts in Afghanistan and neighbours need to also rethink their policies regarding medical visas etc. The world must extend all possible assistance to Afghanistan without any prejudice to the Taliban’s ideology and practices. Natural calamities can hit anywhere in the world and such times call for concerted efforts to help the affected people. While humanitarian help must not ever be linked to conditions, one hopes at some point the Afghan Taliban will realize that they need to finally step into the current century and accord democratic freedoms to their people and engage in diplomacy with other states. Without that, it is hard to see them as legitimate rulers of a country desperately in need of assistance.