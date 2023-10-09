Despite passage of 22 days: 50 trucks carrying crop seeds await clearance at Torkham

PESHAWAR: At least 50 trucks carrying seeds of various crops have been stopped at the Torkham border crossing after clearance of Custom Duty as the Plant Protection Department is yet to clear vehicles despite passage of 22 long days.

People involved in import-export business, traders and transporters have been complaining of suffering huge losses on a daily basis due to flaws in the system.

An official of the Plant Protect Department, Maaz Ali told The News that the trucks and items were without harmonised system (HS) codes, and they had to refer samples to the relevant authorities in Karachi Head Office and were waiting for their response.

The items are being brought to Pakistan from Afghanistan. The clearance by the Plant Protection and other departments should be done swiftly so that traders and transporters may not suffer such huge losses, said Amir Khan Shinwari, a custom clearance agent at Torkham border.

He told reporters that vehicles were on the way to the country from Afghanistan in connection with bilateral trade. They were having all required documents and they had already been cleared by the custom authorities. Still they had been stopped at the border and not being allowed to move, he said. He urged the top bosses of the Plant Protection Department to upgrade the system at Torkham so that the vehicles could be cleared at the earliest.

Drivers of the stranded vehicles were also concerned about the safety of the trucks and the goods laden on them. They said that the delay in clearance was causing them huge financial losses besides physical and mental fatigue.