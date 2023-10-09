Monitoring of anti-polio drives stressed

PESHAWAR: A senior government official on Sunday stressed the need for meticulous monitoring of anti-polio drives to ensure complete eradication of the virus from the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary laid the stress during his visit to several parts of the provincial capital, including Hayatabad and Rigi to monitor the anti-polio campaign.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, he directed the Health Department staff to vaccinate children against the crippling poliovirus. He personally met with polio workers and praised them for their excellent performance during the campaign.

The official appealed to parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get children vaccinated to protect them from permanent disability.

He reiterated the importance of collective action, saying that eradication of polio requires joint efforts of all stakeholders.

It should be noted that a seven-day anti-polio campaign is underway in Peshawar under the supervision of district administration.

The polio vaccine is to be administered to 901,985 children. As many as 2,496 teams have been formed, with robust security arrangements in place to support these efforts.