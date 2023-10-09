Rabbani expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, while expressing solidarity with people of Palestine, said the people of Pakistan will stand by Palestine until the final liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.

“All the Palestinians have wanted is the right to live, dignity and a State, “he said in a statement on Sunday while expressing his solidarity with people of Palestine. Rabbani said nobody wants war but a people have the right to defend themselves from the terror of settlers and occupation troops.

Rabbani said this comes in the back drop of a far right wing government, allowing the killing of over 200 Palestinians being killed by Israeli forces and settlers, according to UN Report, the highest number in 18 years. He said extremist have been staging provocative marches in Jerusalem and the grounds of Al Aqsa. “They have also attacked churches,” he said. He said Israel seeks ethnic cleansing of Palestine of all non-Jews.

Rabbani said the hypocrisy of western capitals has been exposed as they remained silent spectators to the brutalisation of the Palestinians and are now supporting the aggressors by talking about the right to self-defence.