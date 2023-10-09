PDM parties doing ‘drama’ over election date: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Terming the recent trade of verbal blows and apparently escalating feud among component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and key partner of the former government over the poll timing a “drama”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Chief Pervez Khattak has said that the former ruling alliance is “misleading” the nation.

Addressing a ceremony held on Sunday to mark the formal induction of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PMLQ) Allama Muhammad Shoaib and his colleagues into the newly-formed party, Khattak — once the close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — said: “The PDM empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) [to fix a date for the general elections in the country] but now they are doing a drama.”

A day earlier, PDM President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country was sinking into a quagmire, while some political parties were busy campaigning for the elections. PPP — a key partner of the former coalition government — have been stressing the electoral watchdog for timely elections in the country.

“The PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] is always ready for elections and will win the next polls,” PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed during an interaction with journalists in Sukkur a few days back.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal had recently slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for allegedly supporting the postponement of the general elections by more than three months.

Addressing a public gathering in Karachi, the PPP leader had voiced his concern, saying: "One the one hand [PML-N] says that fresh delimitation is crucial for the next elections, and the other [JUIF] questions the possibility of polls in January and February due to harsh winter. The people of Pakistan now should know and identify all those who are running away from elections.”

The JUIF, however, accused the PPP of "running away from elections” on the pretext of its narrative about elections within 90 days.

A day earlier, the JUIF chief — while throwing his weight behind the postponement of elections — said his party is ready to go into the election and asked the ECP if it did not know how the weather would be in January.

"Half of the country will start receiving snowfall in the last week of January," he went on to add.

Fazl also expressed apprehensions about the “worsening” law and order, saying how could the election campaign be run under such circumstances.

“How would the people come out to vote in a poor law and order situation?” he asked.

The senior politician also clarified that he did not want to get the next general election postponed but wanted to mention the problems.

Reacting to heated speeches made by the PDM leaders, Pervez Khattak asked: “What have these parties served the country in the last 35 years?”

He added, “Peace is our slogan. We will not make false promises to the nation.” The PTI-P chief further said that they wanted to bring reforms and fix the system, adding that he wanted to benefit the people.

Recalling his services and achievements, Khattak said they had started stipend for ulema.

Speaking on the occasion the former defence minister welcomed the ulema for joining his party.