Security forces kill terrorist in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed by security forces during an exchange of fire with militants in the Ramzak area of North Waziristan district, the ISPR said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists took place in the Razmak area of North Waziristan district on Saturday, in which terrorist Azeemullah alias Ghazi was killed.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist who remained actively involved in terrorist acts against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, the statement said.

It further said that sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.