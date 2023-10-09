Two killed in Waziristan accident

MIRANSHAH: Two bike riders were killed in a truck and motorcycle collision on Miranshah-Ghulam Khan Bypass Road on Sunday. The police said that a truck and a motorcycle collided near Said Jalal Police Post on Miranshah-Ghulam Khan Bypass Road.

As a result, the two children died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the hospital and later handed over to relatives after medico-legal formalities.