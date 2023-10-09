Achakzai slams ANP leader for equating Urdu-speaking community with illegal Afghan refugees

KARACHI: Balochistan caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday slammed a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) for equating the illegal Afghan refugees, whose expulsion orders have been given by the government, with the Urdu-speaking community based in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference at a local hotel on Sunday, the Balochistan information minister said the ANP leader had wrongly equated the illegal Afghan refugees with the fraternity of Urdu-speaking people based in Karachi.

It is worth mentioning that ANP’s senior leader Aimal Wali Khan, while speaking at a gathering, said the Pakistani authorities ordering abrupt deportation of the Afghan refugees should keep in mind the similar ‘refugee’ status of the people who had migrated from India and settled in the country after the creation of Pakistan.

Achakzai, however, didn’t name the senior ANP leader while referring to his controversial statement. He said the Urdu-speaking community had rendered invaluable services for the progress and development of Pakistan. He further said that doing politics based on hatred against any community was a condemnable act.

The minister told the media persons that some 1.3 million Afghan citizens had been living in Pakistan, adding that no action would be taken against the Afghan people who have valid visas and documents proving their legal refugee status in the country.

He mentioned that earlier, no action had been taken against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan without any valid residence permit, however this time such aliens wouldn’t be offered any concession by the government.

He further said the illegal immigrants will have to leave Pakistan within the given deadline of November 1, adding that the reservations of the concerned political parties in this regard would be allayed.

He said the government wouldn’t accept any pressure from anyone on the issue of its policy to repatriate illegal immigrants in Pakistan to their native countries.

He lamented that Afghan nationals had been involved in the terrorism incidents in Pakistan, adding that an honourable method would be adopted to repatriate the illegal immigrants in Pakistan.

Achakzai said that some 500 families of Afghan refugees had returned to their native country from the Chaman border crossing, adding that the neighbouring countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

He said the economy of Pakistan had been overburdened by Rs150 billion due to the settlement of the massive number of Afghan refugee families in Pakistan in the last 40 years.