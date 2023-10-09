Kakar stresses two-state solution to Palestine issue

The still taken from a video released on October 8, 2023, shows Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while speaking in an interview with the social media platform “Talk Shock”. — YouTube/Talk SHOCK

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Palestinian people and would utilise all multilateral fora like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to galvanize a collective stance for the protection and dignity of Palestinians in the manner that supported their demand.

In an interview with the social media platform “Talk Shock”, the prime minister said Pakistan had always taken a firm stance on the Palestine issue and reaffirmed its position as "a friend of Palestine’.

He said that Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, social and political support to them at all global fora. The PM stressed that the two nations’ state was the key to the solution of Palestine and Israel conflict, which would bring stability in the Middle East.

He also categorically reiterated that Pakistan did not recognize Israel. Palestinians had reached an agreement with Israel over the two-state mechanism, but the due right was constantly denied by Israel, he added.

The caretaker prime minister cautioned that unless ‘the Palestine Question’ was addressed, the issue of radicalization would increase and stressed that the two political issues, Palestine and Kashmir, should be resolved.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted normal relations with all its neighbours but with regard to India, there were three parties, including Kashmiris. Their demands and aspirations should be met by India and if they were not made part of the normalisation process with regard to bilateral ties by India, it would amount to ‘non-starter’.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar said the Chief of Army Staff believes in the civilian supremacy.

On the question of release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before election, the prime minister said that not the government, rather the court is to take decision on Imran’s release.

About the ICC Cricket World Cup being played in India, the prime minister said like every Pakistani, it was his desire that the Green Shirts should bring laurels to the country. He said, so far, there was no practical proposal to visit India in this regard, adding India should have issued visas to Pakistani fans and journalists. Sports should be kept aloof from politics, he said. “We would have issued visas to Indians if the World Cup was held in Pakistan.”