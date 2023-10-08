Govt asked to facilitate traders

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday urged the government to facilitate the business community and traders besides taking steps to improve the economy and put the country on the path to sustainable progress.
A press release said the SCCI office-bearers, including Sanaullah Khan, who formally took charge of his office as senior vice president, said that the Sarhad Chamber had played a pivotal role in serving the business community and vowed support to traders in future as well.
Ghazanfar Bilour, former FPCCI president and Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with representatives of traders congratulated Sanaullah.
Ghazanfar Bilour and others extended felicitations to SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and hoped they would help resolve the issues facing the business community.
Fuad Ishaq said business and trade activities were reeling under the prevailing situation, and a number of units were shut that had triggered unemployment.
However, he said that despite the prevailing scenario, the business community was striving to stabilize the national economy.
