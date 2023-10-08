Man shot dead

NOWSHERA: Armed assailants shot dead a man in the presence of his wife in the Darab area of the district, police said on Saturday.

Shahbir Ahmed reported to Pabbi Police Station that his brother Bashir Ahmed and his wife Laila were traveling on a motorcycle to the hospital when they were intercepted by the gunmen travelling in a car.

The assailants opened firing and killed Bashir Ahmed while his wife survived the attack. The attackers, whom the complainant identified as Hashim Ali, Mazhar, Muhammad Ayaz, and Maqsood Ali, later fled the scene.