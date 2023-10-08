Hospital staff goes on strike to demand salaries

WANA: The employees of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital Sholam in Lower South Waziristan on Friday went on protest due to non-payment of staff salaries.

About 66 employees of the hospital staged a protest demonstration against non-payment of salaries. They have stopped all the services. The protesters included doctors, paramedics, nurses and Class-IV employees.

Dr Ikramullah Khan, medical superintendent of the hospital, said that doctors, paramedics, nurses and other employees, who had been performing duty at the hospital for the last eight months, were going without salaries.

He said that all hospital services had been suspended after the staff members went on strike. It may be noted that this hospital was given to the Transcontinental Parma by the previous government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI under the public-private partnership to provide health services to local patients.

Staff of the hospital went on strike due to non-payment of salaries and all the services were stopped due to which hundreds of patients were suffering.