Man killed over land dispute

GHALLANAI: A man was allegedly shot dead by his rivals near Nehqi Tunnel in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

Kochay Khan, a resident of Gadai Tangi in Soran Darra, was on way to Ghallanai to attend a hearing in a land dispute in the court when his rival allegedly opened fire on him near Nehqi Tunnel.

He sustained multiple butt injuries and died on the spot.

The local residents shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai. The body was later handed over to relatives after post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.