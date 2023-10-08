Young doctors continue to boycott OPD in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Young Doctors Association continued its boycott of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and elective services for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

The decision regarding the boycott was taken by the Young Doctors Association following an unfortunate incident in the labour room of the Women’s Hospital, where a patient lost her life. Afterwards, doctors and hospital staff faced physical assault by the patient’s relatives.

The OPD services at various hospitals, including the Women’s Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, as well as Mufti Mehmood Hospital, have been temporarily suspended.

The Young Doctors Association has expressed its dissatisfaction with the actions of the local police, which they claim showed partiality in handling the matter. Rather than conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident, the police promptly registered an FIR against the doctors and hospital staff, they said.

Members of the Young Doctors Association assert that a transparent inquiry should have been conducted first to determine any culpability. Subsequently, anyone found responsible for the incident should have been held accountable through the appropriate legal channels, which may include the filing of an FIR.

However, they said the police’s hasty registration of the FIR, even before commencing an inquiry, has drawn criticism from the medical community. Similar incidents with maternal and infant deaths occurred at two other local women’s hospitals, involving allegations of medical negligence.