Fear of Afghan criminals getting on nerves of people: Law abiding Afghan refugees request against deportation policy

Islamabad : It is widely believed that the Afghan refugees are getting on the nerves of Pakistani people in the standpoint of increasing incidents of terrorism, hiking ratio of street crimes, killing during mugging and mobile phone snatching, kidnapping for ransom, drug trafficking, transportation of arms and ammunition and explosive material to Pakistan, which is serious concern for the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) of Pakistan.

Criminal activities are being operated from the premises of Afghanistan, particularly from Taliban controlled areas, which could not be countered by the LEAs of Pakistan. The hiking spell of criminal as well as anti-state activities, have become serious security and law & order threats for the country as hundreds of Afghan refugees were arrested during the 9th May mayhem where they were found witnessed using weapons and destroying sensitive assets of the nation.

Criminal gangs operating from Afghanistan, particularly from Taliban-controlled areas, are a serious concern for the security agencies. These gangs are found engage in a variety of criminal activities, including minor and major offences without any resistance and fear.

It is believed that a number of factors cause negativity in the attitude of the Afghan people that contribute to the activities of criminal gangs in Afghanistan. One factor is the country’s long history of conflict. The ongoing confrontation in Afghanistan has created a vacuum that has been exploited by criminal gangs. Another factor is the country’s weak economy. Many Afghans live below the poverty line and are vulnerable to exploitation by criminal gangs. Additionally, the Taliban government has been accused of providing support to criminal gangs. The activities of criminal gangs in Afghanistan have a significant impact on Pakistan. Drug and arms and ammunition trafficking from Afghanistan are a major problem in Pakistan, and it contributes to addiction and crime. Human trafficking from Afghanistan is also a major problem, and it puts businessmen, women and children at risk.

The Pakistani government took a number of steps to address the problem of criminal gangs operating from Afghanistan, before their extreme step to deportation of illegal Afghan refugees including working with the Afghan government and other international partners to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and kidnapping. The government is also working to improve border security and to strengthen law enforcement. However, the Pakistani government needs to do more to address the problem of criminal gangs operating from Afghanistan. The government needs to increase its investment in law enforcement and in border security. The government also needs to work more closely with the Afghan government and other international partners to combat drug trafficking, human trafficking, and kidnapping. But all efforts taken by the government of Pakistan, went in vain and the government have no option to counter security threats and atmosphere of fear among the people but to take action against the rabble-rouser.

The section of law abiding educated Afghans, beseech the refugee’s case, saying that hardworking and credible people exist in Afghan refugees but most of them are involved in criminal activities. Despite the negative stereotypes that often surround them, Afghan refugees in Pakistan have made significant contributions to the country’s development, by working hard to earn an honest living to starting successful businesses, many Afghans are playing a positive role in Pakistani society.

“Despite the challenges they face, Afghans are determined to succeed. They are sinuous and imaginative, and they have a lot to offer to Pakistani society. There are some of the ways in which Afghan refugees are contributing to the betterment of Pakistan. Afghan refugees are making significant contributions to the Pakistani economy. They are working in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, construction, and manufacturing. Afghan refugees are also starting their own businesses, which are creating jobs and boosting the economy. Afghan refugees are also making positive social contributions to Pakistan. They are volunteering their time and skills to help others. For example, many Afghan refugees are working as teachers and healthcare professionals. Afghan refugees are also helping to preserve their culture and heritage, which enriches Pakistani society. Afghan refugees are bringing their rich culture and heritage to Pakistan. They are sharing their food, music, and art with Pakistanis. Afghan refugees are also helping to promote understanding and tolerance between different cultures. Despite the many positive contributions that Afghan refugees are making to Pakistan, there are still some challenges that they face. One challenge is discrimination. Some Pakistanis view Afghan refugees as a burden on the country. This discrimination can make it difficult for Afghan refugees to find jobs and to integrate into Pakistani society. Another challenge is access to education and healthcare. Many Afghan refugees do not have access to quality education and healthcare. This is because they are often living in poverty and because they are not Pakistani citizens. The government needs to provide them with access to education and healthcare. The government also needs to work to reduce discrimination against Afghan refugees.

Despite the challenges they face, Afghan refugees are making a positive impact on Pakistan. They are working hard to build a better life for themselves and their families. They are also contributing to the Pakistani economy and society. Here are some specific examples of Afghans who are making a positive impact in Pakistan, Dr. Noorullah Tarakhail is a refugee from Kabul who is now a renowned surgeon in Lahore. He is known for his expertise in minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Tarakhail is also a dedicated teacher and mentor to young Pakistani doctors. Fatima Haidari is a refugee from Herat who is now a successful entrepreneur in Karachi. She is the founder of a successful clothing company that employs several other Afghan refugees. Haidari is also a role model for Afghan women, showing them that it is possible to achieve their dreams.

Abdul Waheed Wafa is another refugee from Kandahar who is now a popular singer and songwriter in Pakistan. He has released several albums of his music, which has been well-received by both Afghan and Pakistani fans. Wafa is using his music to promote peace and understanding between the two countries. These are just a few examples of the many Afghan refugees who are making a positive impact in Pakistan. Afghan refugees are resilient and resourceful, and they have a lot to offer Pakistani society. The Pakistani government and the Pakistani people should welcome and support Afghan refugees,” they pleaded in favour of the Afghan refugees in Pakistan.