BISP to evaluate zone performance

Islamabad : Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has decided to evaluate performance of different regions and zones on the basis of number of complaints addressed by the officials in order to make the program more transparent and effective.

According to the Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed, the performance of the regional and zonal heads of BISP will be judged on the basis of complaint redressal which is a quantifiable element to reflect upon their performance. During the past 48 hours, a total of 819 complaints have been resolved on the spot, leading to the recovery of more than Rs1.1 million.

BISP management has taken immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions, in a swift response to these matters. To date, 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and seven agents have been arrested, showcasing BISP unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. This virtual engagement will take place via official Facebook account of BISP on October 10 (Tuesday) at 11:30 am.