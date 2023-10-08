Another 131 dengue cases from twin cities take tally to 2,877

Islamabad : As many as 131 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the twin cities to 2877 however the infection has claimed no life from the region so far this year.

To date, a total of 1340 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT of which 71 have been reported in the last 24 hours, said District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that the number of patients being tested positive for the infection from the federal capital is on the rise but still the situation can be termed as under control. At this point in time in 2022, three times more cases of dengue fever were being reported per day from the federal capital while till the first week of October last year, the total number of patients reported from ICT had crossed the figure of 2900.

He said that no death has so far been reported due to dengue fever in ICT this year so far. To date, none of the patients tested positive for the infection from ICT has been left unattended and the health department has managed each and every case successfully, he said. It is important that till the first week of October in 2022, at least seven persons belonging to the federal capital had lost their lives due to dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that another 60 confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1537. The infection has also claimed no life from Rawalpindi this year so far while in 2022, till the first week of October, the infection had claimed at least three lives from the district. It is also important that at this point in time in 2022, well over 2900 cases had been reported.

A comparison made between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the incidence of dengue fever reveals that the outbreak has hit almost both the cities with the same intensity so far as 53.42 per cent of the total confirmed cases of dengue fever so far reported from the region are from Rawalpindi and 46.57 per cent are from the federal capital.