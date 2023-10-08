RDA seals eight building

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, here on Saturday carried out an operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings and sealed eight properties in Civil Lines area.

According to the RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Squad of RDA conducted the operation and took action against the rules violators. The properties constructed on plot number 8, plot number B-10, Civil Lines, were sealed.

He said that the Enforcement Squad including the Deputy Director of Building Control, Assistant Director of Building Control/ Incharge Enforcement Squad, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors carried out the operation under section 39 of the Punjab Development of Cities (PDC) Act 1976.The spokesman said that earlier notices were also issued to the owners of these properties.

He said that the owners of the sealed properties violated approved plans/maps, the PDC Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates.