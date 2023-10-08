Air University, Bicas Consultancy sign collaboration accord

Islamabad : Air University and Bicas Consultancy UK Limited sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a graceful ceremony here at the Islamabad campus. The MoU signifies a momentous collaboration that holds great promise for the future of education.

The MoU formalises the commitment of Air University and Bicas Consultancy to work closely together to explore foreign universities’ collaboration, students’ exchange programs and to enhance academic excellence by jointly working for mutual growth. This strategic partnership is poised to usher benefits for students and educators.

Introducing Air University’s fast-paced growth and acclaim at the national and international levels, Director ORIC, Air Commodore (r) Afzaal Ahmed Khan shared details of the University’s faculties, programmes, research facilities, and future projects. He said Air University offers a conducive learning environment to students and makes all-out efforts to impart quality education. He said in a recent World University Rankings 2024 Air University secured 3rd position amongst 232 universities in Pakistan which endorses the university’s resolve for continuous improvement.

Chief Executive Officer, Bicas Consultancy UK Limited, Muhammad Saqib Siddique shared the details of the company’s services being offered within Pakistan and in the United Kingdom. He said being a British-Pakistani, he always connects himself with Pakistan and feels honored to serve the country, particularly for the noble cause of education. He vowed to explore and provide new avenues of higher education to young scholars of Air University in renowned global institutions. Director Academics, AVM (r) Tariq Matin, Registrar, Air Commodore (r) Abdul Wahab Motla, Director CPD, Air Commodore (r) Zaheer Mirza, and Director QEC, Air Commodore (r) Ahmed Hassan also attended the MoU signing ceremony.