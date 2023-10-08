Gujranwala team emerges winner in NRC

LAHORE : The team of Gujranwala, Punjab won the 12th National Rescue Challenge (NRC)-2023 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South was declared runner-up in the grand event.

The Gujranwala Rescue Team competed with 19 teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Elite Police, University of Lahore, Alkhidmat Foundation, Rescue Scouts of Sialkot and participated in Trauma & Medical Emergency Challenge, Fire-Fit Challenge, Water Rescue Challenge, Deep Well Rescue Challenge, Swimming Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge.

The Team performed as per the international standards of emergency management in difficult emergency scenarios and situations. Furthermore, team of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South remained on the second position in 12th National Rescue Challenge 2023. Individual performers of each event were also evaluated and Trauma Challenge was won by the District Emergency Medical Team Gujranwala, Fire Fit Rescue Challenge won by Husnain from Gujranwala, Lead Fire Rescue Challenge was won by Sohail Ahmad from KPK South, Haseeb Choudhary from the University of

Lahore won Swimming Challenge, M Awais from KPK South won the Water Rescue (SCUBA Challenge), Team of Rescue Service Gujranwala won Deep Well Rescue

Challenge and Height Rescue Challenge was won by

Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan. The consolation award was also given to Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 for first-time participation in the challenge.

The Founder Rescue 1122 Pakistan Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Consul General Turkiye Darmus Bastug, Hasan Dad DD Operations Rescue 1122 KPK, Syed Sardar Ali Shah Director Admin Sindh Rescue 1122, Faisal Sharif Director Admin MERC 1122 Balochistan, Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas Vice President Al Khidmat Foundation, Rescue officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy, and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.