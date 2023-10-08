PU orientation session

LAHORE : Punjab University School of Economics organised an orientation session for the newly admitted students at Al Raazi Hall on Saturday.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Dr Mumtaz congratulated the students for being a part of the oldest seat of learning of Pakistan. He said that young students were our valuable capital and PU would continue to play its role to highlight their potential. He informed the students about the rules and regulations related to the semester, exams, hostel and library.