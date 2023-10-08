Concrete steps against land grabbing mafia ordered

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed to LDA officers to take concrete steps against land grabbing mafias and elements involved in illegal commercial activities. DG LDA said this while chairing a meeting regarding LDA City and LDA Avenue One here on Saturday.

Director Avenue One Rehan Athar and Director LDA City Khurram Yaqub gave briefings on the ongoing development works in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town in the meeting. A briefing was also given on the construction of new mosques, green belts and parks in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town. Commissioner Lahore said that the increase in commercial activities in Avenue One and Jubilee Town has created new opportunities for investment. He directed that the provision of facilities and services to the residents of LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town should be further improved. Commissioner Lahore said that LDA will also start plantation drive in its societies to control environmental pollution and minimize the smog. He directed to all housing directors of LDA to start plantation of trees in their respective areas.