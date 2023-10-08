Report on vacant posts in DHQs, THQs, BHUs sought

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed chief executive officers of all the District Health Authorities in Punjab to put forward comprehensive reports regarding vacant positions as well as equipment and machinery required in their relevant DHQs, THQs, RHCs and BHUs within one week positively.

He was addressing the monthly progress review meeting of the District Health Authorities in Punjab on Saturday. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan reviewed the monthly performance of District Health Authorities of 36 districts of Punjab.

Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir asked the CEOs to inform about the vacancies of doctors and para- medical staff and to review the requirements of X-rays, ultrasound machines, medical equipment and other machinery at once because no excuses will be accepted later.

The minister revealed that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assured to provide necessary resources for the improvement of health facilities in remote and backward areas of Punjab. He informed that digital records of patients were being compiled in all government hospitals and primary health centers, which will facilitate their treatment in future.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that he was personally monitoring the working of all the health authorities of the province. CEOs of health authorities of all districts should inspect rural health centers and basic health units regularly and send pictorial evidence of their visits.

Action will be taken against those who did not comply with these directions. The minister directed for ensuring 100 percent attendance of doctors and staff in government hospitals. He said that there was no shortage of resources in the government hospitals and health centers of Punjab, only the passion of the doctors was required to serve the ailing people.

He said that it was the responsibility of the doctors to provide quality treatment to the citizens.

The minister said that saving the life of one person was a better than worshiping for a thousand years.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that District Chief Executive Officers should improve their performance indicators.

He said that qualified doctors and medical staff had been posted in government dispensaries in urban areas. Public trust needed to be restored on these facilities and quality treatment should be provided to them for taking benefit of these facilities, he added.

Special Secretary M Iqbal and Fatima Sheikh, Additional Secretary Khizer Afzaal and Rashid Irshad, DG Health Dr Ilyas Gondal and DG Drugs M Sohail besides others attended the conference.