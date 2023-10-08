‘Accelerate anti-smog, dengue measures’

LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore has directed to increase anti-smog and anti-dengue measures in the division. He passed these directions in a meeting here on Saturday.

Commissioner Lahore said the month of October is very critical for the prevention of dengue and smog so there will be zero tolerance. He directed that though the positive cases of dengue were less these days than last year but the counter activities have to be increased.

Commissioner Lahore while issuing clear instructions said that every construction project area will be sprinkled with water after every two hours to curb dust and FIR must be lodged against the officer concerned of the department. Commissioner Lahore issued instructions that legal action will be taken against the owners if the debris of the under-construction building or house was lying on the roads. He said that the comprehensive cleaning program of all cemeteries in Lahore has been started and 19 has been completed for the prevention of dengue. Commissioner Lahore said that the number of positive dengue patients in Lahore was 2118.