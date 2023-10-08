Lesco takes action against corrupt officers

LAHORE : The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has taken strict action against its officers showing poor performance and involved in over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other charges.

The Lesco spokesman disclosed to media here Saturday that on the instructions of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, the Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar has demoted a Deputy Manager to an Assistant Manager (AM) and dismissed another AM for poor performance.

He further disclosed that Baghbanpura area’s Assistant Manager Waqar Ahmed was dismissed from his job on charges of poor performance, over-billing, illegal direct supply of electricity and other charges. Waqar Ahmed has also been convicted in various cases. Similarly, he added, Deputy Manager (S&I) Asif Majeed was demoted to Assistant Manager for one year due to poor performance, failure to complete recovery task and to control losses. Lesco CEO vowed that there was no place for corrupt elements in the company and all such officers or employees would definitely face the music. Lesco detects 14,259 power pilferers in a month: Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected a total of 14,259 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 30 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. The Lesco spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 14,127 electricity thieves, out of which 13,314 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 4,653 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 29,424,716 detection units amounting to Rs 1,331,516,512. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. Lesco chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the Lesco officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 30th consecutive day (October 07) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, Lesco found 475 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 473 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 256 FIRs have been registered while 37 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, 01 industrial, 10 commercial, 05 agricultural and 459 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 875,478 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 37,081,514.

On the 30th day of anti-power theft operation, the Lesco charged 110,212 detection units worth Rs 2.314 million to an agricultural connection in Baghbanpura area of Lahore; 40,000 detection units of Rs 1.1 million to another connection in Ichhra area on Ferozpur Road Lahore; and 9,500 detection units worth Rs 677,678 to a power pilferer in Imamia Colony near Shahdara area.