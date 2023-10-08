Three more suspects apprehended in cash van robbery, Rs2.4m recovered

Police on Saturday arrested three more suspects believed to be involved in the theft of over Rs60 million from a cash van in the Korangi area.

The arrests were made as a result of a coordinated effort by the District Korangi Police Operation and Investigation Unit, utilising technical information. The police also claimed to have recovered Rs2.4 million from the suspects, identified as Hameed, Ata-ur-Rehman, and Irfan.

Earlier, a brother of the main suspect had been arrested during a raid in Punjab. Based on information provided by the previously detained suspect, the police arrested these three individuals and recovered the remaining stolen amount.

The police stated that these suspects were linked to the Rs63 million cash van robbery that occurred in Korangi Industrial Area. Following the robbery, these individuals had been constantly changing their locations to evade capture.

The Korangi Police district's technical team eventually located three other suspects who were hiding in Haripur, Hazara. The operation and investigation police, in collaboration with the technical team, managed to catch all three suspects.

Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects, including the key suspect, Zohaib, and his accomplice Rashid.