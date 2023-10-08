 
Sunday October 08, 2023
Security guard dies in accidental firing

By Our Correspondent
October 08, 2023

A man lost his life on Saturday in a shooting near Saba Cinema in the New Karachi area. Police took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Ali Gauhar, son of Noor. He served as a security guard employed by a private company. Preliminary investigations suggest that his weapon discharged accidentally, resulting in his death.