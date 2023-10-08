Man gunned down in Saudabad

A man was gunned down on Saturday by unidentified assailants in the Saudabad area.
Police transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The victim was identified as 54-year-old Arif, son of Islamuddin. He worked as a supervisor in a private company and was riding a motorcycle when unknown individuals, apparently motivated by personal enmity, opened fire, resulting in his demise. At the crime scene, the police found a 9mm shell, which has been sent for a forensic analysis.
Police on Saturday arrested three more suspects believed to be involved in the theft of over Rs60 million from a cash...
A man lost his life on Saturday in a shooting near Saba Cinema in the New Karachi area. Police took the body to Abbasi...
The city administration, in its ongoing campaign against profiteers, on Saturday imposed fines on a total of 197...
The total number of reported crimes in Sindh from 2010 till 2020 was 861,681, and the establishment of the Sindh...
Unfortunately, the focus has shifted away from the literary and academic aspects of law towards sensational courtroom...
The Sindh High Court has directed the interior and foreign affairs ministries to submit detailed reports on the...