Man gunned down in Saudabad

A man was gunned down on Saturday by unidentified assailants in the Saudabad area.

Police transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Arif, son of Islamuddin. He worked as a supervisor in a private company and was riding a motorcycle when unknown individuals, apparently motivated by personal enmity, opened fire, resulting in his demise. At the crime scene, the police found a 9mm shell, which has been sent for a forensic analysis.