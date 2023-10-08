197 profiteers fined by city administration

The city administration, in its ongoing campaign against profiteers, on Saturday imposed fines on a total of 197 individuals, amounting to Rs1.566 million, and taken action to seal numerous shops.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput has officially announced that this crackdown was a direct response to the Sindh government's directive to combat illegal profiteering and hoarding. He emphasised the Sindh government's unwavering commitment to providing maximum relief to its citizens and its steadfast resolve to take continuous actions against illegal profiteering and hoarding through the Karachi administration.

These persistent actions against profiteers, hoarders, and those engaged in illicit stockpiling had yielded tangible results, resulting in a significant reduction in the prices of essential goods. He reported that, as part of this crackdown, a total of 197 profiteers had faced penalties, with fines surpassing Rs1,566,000. District Malir witnessed fines of Rs360,000 imposed on 63 shops. In District Central, 16 shops incurred fines amounting to Rs335,000. District South saw penalties totaling Rs287,000 on 20 shops. District East imposed fines of Rs263,000 on 39 shops. In District Korangi, 19 shops were fined Rs225,000. District West recorded fines of Rs56,000 on 22 shops. Finally, in District Keamari, fines exceeding Rs40,000 were imposed on 18 shops.