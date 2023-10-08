‘Law practice has drifted away from literature, research’

Unfortunately, the focus has shifted away from the literary and academic aspects of law towards sensational courtroom utterances that captivate TV screens and grab headlines.

This was stated by Mahmood Mandviwala, chairman of the Policy Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, at the launching ceremony of a ‘Diploma in Corporate Laws’ at the Institute of Business Administration’s (IBA) Center for Executive Education (CEE) on Saturday.

“This is the law that we know now and it has no literature, unfortunately,” Mandviwala remarked, adding that it was moving away from its academic and research-oriented roots towards an emphasis on “instant speedy factor”.

He emphasised that combining law with business knowledge provides a competitive edge in the legal profession, suggesting that even after practising law for nearly four decades, if he were to pursue an MBA, it would open up new avenues of opportunity for him.

“Classic legal qualification does not sell in today’s world. If you want to be a global leader and want to navigate through different laws and different regulations when you cross borders, then you have to have the law combined with business or with computer science or technology, which has become so important,” he said.

Mandviwala lamented that legal education in Pakistan had not kept pace with the evolving demands of the legal profession.

Emphasising the need to make the Diploma in Corporate Laws programme appealing and valuable, he said graduates from this programme would be able to serve on the boards of listed companies, especially in meeting the requirement for at least one woman director.

Rahat Aziz, faculty member and driving force behind the course, shed light on the diploma’s different modules and stated that it would be an extensive course covering not only companies’ laws but also laws related to banking, insurance, non-banking, finance companies, modarbas, anti-money laundering, central depository company, and corporate taxation.

He said the best faculty with a practical approach based on case studies would teach the course with professionals to deliver lectures in guest speaker sessions.

Kamran Bilgrami, director of the IBA CEE, lauded Rahat Aziz’s contribution to the introduction of the course.