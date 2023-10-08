SHC seeks reports on proclaimed offender’s extradition from UAE

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the interior and foreign affairs ministries to submit detailed reports on the extradition of a proclaimed offender from the UAE for his involvement in the murder of an insurance officer.

The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Maham Amjad seeking the extradition of Syed Taqi Haider from Dubai. She said Haider killed her father Mohammad Amjad in 2008 after the disclosure of financial corruption of the accused in an insurance company, following which he fled the country. She asked that the accused be brought back to Karachi and an expeditious trial be held.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) officials submitted a compliance report mentioning that the ministry had forwarded the relevant documents to the UAE authorities for the extradition of Haider, and that a response from them was awaited that would be conveyed to the court and the Ministry of Interior.

The petitioner’s counsel said that both ministries had not complied with the court’s orders. The MOFA official said that a reminder would be issued to the UAE authorities and efforts would be made to expedite the matter.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the interior and foreign affairs ministries to make joint efforts to comply with the court’s orders for the early extradition of the proclaimed offender. The court directed the ministries to submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.

Marriage registration

In the case of Syed Tahir Ali, who has been missing for the past eight years, the court directed the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) to register the missing person’s marriage on the basis of the marriage certificate available with his wife and the name of the daughter born after his disappearance.

Petitioner Sana Mustafa said her husband had been picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies in 2015, six months after her marriage. She said her marriage could not be registered due to her husband’s disappearance.

The court directed Nadra to register the petitioner’s marriage as well as her daughter born a few months after his disappearance. The court also directed Nadra to issue a B form to the petitioner’s daughter in accordance with the rule.

The court directed the interior and defence secretaries to submit reports from the agencies under their control with regard to the whereabouts of missing persons.

The court also directed the home department to conduct sessions of joint investigation teams and the provincial task force for tracing the whereabouts of missing persons and submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.