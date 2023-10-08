Thatta taxation officer suspended after contraband seized from official car

The Sindh government has placed under suspension with immediate effect the services of a grade 16 taxation officer of District Council Thatta for his alleged involvement in using a government vehicle for transportation of contraband.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh local government department additional chief secretary on Saturday.

The notification mentioned that Abdul Karim Kumbhar, District Council Thatta taxation officer, was nabbed by the authorities while using the official vehicle having registration number GSD-767 to facilitate the smuggling of contraband.

An FIR No 135/2023 has been registered against the taxation officer at the Mirpur Sakro police station in Thatta district.

The additional secretary of the local government department has been appointed as the inquiry officer and tasked with completing a report within five days.