MoU signed to promote renewable natural gas

SSGC Alternate Energy (Pvt.) Limited (SSGC-AE) and Green Waste Energy (Pvt.) Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), unlocking the potential of "Green Molecules” Renewable Natural Gas.

In a strategic move, Green Waste Energy will supply biogas/ biomethane, a renewable natural gas, to SSGC-AE. This game-changing endeavour promises to fuel the future with sustainable energy solutions.

The MoU was signed in a ceremony held at the SSGC Head Office on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The SSGC-AE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), was established in 2022 with the primary goal of addressing energy challenges in the country.

The company's core mission revolves around the implementation of alternative energy projects, including but not limited to renewable and eco-friendly fuel ventures such as biogas and biomethane, thermal energy-based electricity generation and forward-looking initiatives like coal-to-gas (C2L) conversion with carbon capture and storage capabilities, as well as green hydrogen production.