Call for imposing strict ban on sale of antibiotics like candies

Sale of antibiotic medicines like candies without prescription of medical specialists should now be strictly prohibited, as excessive use of antibiotic medicines in Pakistan is resulting in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) or the emergence of bacteria and fungi that are hard to be killed by most antibiotics available in the market, experts warned on Saturday.

AMR is the ability being acquired by bacteria and fungi to defeat the medicines designed to kill them, they said, adding that extensively drug resistant typhoid is one of the examples, as most of the third-generation cephalosporin antibiotics are ineffective against the bacteria that causes the typhoid fever.

“Misuse of antibiotics has resulted in AMR, which can lead to deaths from the common flu, ordinary diarrhoea, ordinary wounds, similar to the scenario that occurred 200 years ago when antibiotics had not been discovered,” Dr Zafar Mirza, former special assistant to prime minister on health, told a scientific symposium at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Centre for Antimicrobial Optimisation Network (CAMO-NET), he suggested that health regulations in Pakistan be made so strict that the sale of antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription becomes impossible.

“However, it is currently observed that many people are unaware of health regulations, and appointments in regulatory bodies are made overnight without any academic background,” he pointed out.

“For example, there is no academic framework for regulatory systems, like the apprenticeship system,” he said, adding that those approving regulations do not even understand what health regulations are, and those getting approvals do not know either.

Dr Mirza recommended that DUHS initiate diploma, bachelor’s and master’s programmes in health regulatory sciences. “In Western European countries, having regulatory sciences is not a surprising thing. Some universities in Africa are also teaching health regulations.”

He also said that health regulatory sciences are a very broad field that include product regulation, service regulation and HR regulation among other sub-disciplines. He emphasised that while a soft approach to change can be effective, it takes time, so effective regulatory intervention is essential.

Identifying the moral crises across the sectors and the society at large as well as the lack of collective conscience as significant contributors to all the population health challenges facing Pakistan, including AMR, he highlighted the significance of promoting rational prescribing and sound ethical conduct by medical professionals.

He suggested that teaching history of medicine and public health as well as bioethics be part of undergraduate medical education, and enabling the wider society to value antimicrobials by highlighting the burden of deaths, illnesses and suffering before the availability of such therapies, and how the world would look like without them.

DUHS Vice Chancellor Prof M Saeed Quraishy shared his reflections and experiences regarding the widespread malpractice of irrational use of antimicrobials by the medical fraternity at every level of care.

He highlighted the need for adopting the right approach in using antimicrobials, taking into account the wider benefit of the patients as well as the society at large.

The ceremony was also addressed by other speakers, who outlined the scope, the past and current work undertaken by the global collaborators as well as the plans and aspirations for promoting cutting-edge research and innovation within the umbrella of CAMO-NET Pakistan consistent with the vision and mission of the DUHS.

The mini-symposium also included a panel discussion as well as talks delivered by experts in health management, infection control, as well as agriculture and microbiology.