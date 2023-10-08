JI to launch sit-in today against POL price hike, flawed tax regime

The Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is going to launch a sit-in outside the Sindh Governor House today (Sunday) in protest against inflation, hiked tariff of electricity and prices of petroleum products, a flawed tax regime and other public issues as a part of its countrywide campaign.

Karachi JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday held a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters — detailing the protest sit-in. Representative bodies of traders, trade unions, religious scholars, teachers, students, lawyers and other fraternities have decided to participate in the sit-in.

He said the time had come to initiate the decisive phase of the rights movement for Karachi and Karachiites. He announced that the JI would continue its rights movement against oppressors and their facilitators till its logical conclusion. Rehman reiterated his demand to abolish all the “illegal” agreements with the independent power producers (IPPs). He also demanded of the caretaker government to rectify the uneven and unjust tax regime that provides extraordinary favours to feudal lords and excessively burdens the already marooned salaried class.

He said the JI had already demonstrated sit-ins outside the governor houses in Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore as part of its peaceful struggle against the hike in electricity and petroleum products prices.

He said the caretaker government excessively increased the PoL prices without any justification, whereas it recently decreased the petrol price by only Rs8 instead of the rectification of its price as per the international market where the petroleum prices had decreased. Rehman also reiterated his demand that the authorities revoked the K-Electric’s licence and have a forensic audit of its accounts conducted. He also demanded revoking the agreements with the IPPs.

He welcomed the meeting of the apex committee and demanded those in the corridors of powers to ensure implementation on the National Action Plan.