Turkish thespian’s talk, monologue and farce on theatre festival’s penultimate day

The penultimate day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023 on Saturday featured two theatrical performances and a workshop conducted by a Turkish thespian, Ali Meric.

The month-long festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) will end today (Sunday) when ‘Taleem-e-Balighan’ will again be enacted.

Speaking at the workshop, he said Turkiye was historically a centre of theatrical arts.

He said the popularity of Turkish television dramas had created a passion for acting in many youths of his country. He said not many actors in Turkey had received an earlier training in acting and they learnt their craft after entering the profession. He said he was one of such actors who joined the acting field earlier but mastered the art later.

He informed the participants that he had also been teaching acting and the process of teaching also helped him learn more about the craft.

Later, veteran journalist and art critic Peerzada Salman performed a monologue titled ‘Pir Acche Aur Mir Baqar Ali’ written by him.

According to the ACP, Salman paid tribute to the legendary storyteller Ali through the monologue that also dealt with the theme of seven stages of a man in a poem by William Shakespeare included in his play ‘As You Like It’.

The other play performed on Saturday was a farce, ‘Love@70’, directed by Azaib Khan. It was an adaptation of American playwright Thornton Wilder’s famous play ‘The Matchmaker’ by Ghadeer Tabish Rizvi. The cast included Samhan Ghazi, Hammad Khan, Asad Gojar, Saima Khan, Komal Hayat, Adeel Sohail, Ayaz Ali and others.