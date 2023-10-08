Mayor, deputy mayor submit nomination papers for LG by-polls

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab is contesting the local government by-election from Saddar Town’s union committee-13, while Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad from Gadap Town’s UC-7.

Wahab submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer on Saturday, while Murad submitted his for the chairman post to the office of the District Malir deputy commissioner.

Talking to the media after submitting his nomination papers, Wahab asked why the Charter of Karachi, which demands autonomy for municipal institutions, is not being discussed even after four years.

He asked if Karachi would not face issues during the suspension of municipal institutions for four months. He said conspiracies are being hatched against those who are serving the city, pointing out he is taking action against the hydrant and land mafias.

He mentioned that whenever transparent elections are held, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wins a significant number of seats. He said he has received love and support from the area he represented previously, so he has not changed his constituency.

He also mentioned various PPP leaders and their electoral areas, emphasising that they should be allowed to govern if they win the elections.

He addressed concerns about the Abbas Shaheed Hospital, mentioning that efforts are being made to open a unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, but they are being met with opposition.

He expressed determination to work on cleaning the city, and emphasised transparency in fund utilisation. He highlighted the challenges faced during his tenure, and the support received from ordinary residents and religious scholars.

He also mentioned taking action against the water mafia and the solid waste infrastructure. He said he was sworn in as mayor on June 19, and the required nomination papers have been submitted.

He acknowledged the efforts of PPP workers in his election, and mentioned that he faces no objections regarding his projects from his party. He emphasised collaboration among political parties for the betterment of Karachi, and encouraged addressing challenges collectively.

Wahab mentioned the difficulties faced by the people in the areas represented by the Jamaat-e-Islami, and encouraged unity to overcome the challenges, and working for the progress of the city.

Murad told the media after submitting his nomination papers that the PPP would win the upcoming LG by-polls. He mentioned that Wahab and he would win with a strong majority, and after winning, they would work extensively for the progress of Karachi.

PPP workers expressed enthusiasm and shouted slogans during the submission of the nomination papers, reflecting their excitement for the upcoming by-elections. Muhammad Salim Memon accompanied Murad during the submission of his nomination papers for the vice chairman post in Gadap Town’s UC-7.