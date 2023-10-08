PTI chairman never provoked followers against state institutions, says Haleem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not provoke his followers to act violently or attack any government or private institution.

Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh said this on Saturday before appearing in a court in Malir.

He said it was a responsible claim he was making as he was currently the Sindh president of the party and had earlier served as the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Sheikh said he could swear that Khan did not ask the party workers and supporters to commit violent acts. “Imran Khan has never provoked PTI leaders to do something wrong against the state. Imran Khan was going to stage a sit-in in front of parliament but he returned back to avoid any conflict.”

Reacting to former party leader Usman Dar’s statement against Khan, the Sindh PTI president said Dar’s allegations were not true.

“I am a member of the core committee. I solemnly say that Imran Khan never asked us to attack any institution, including at the time of the selection of the army chief. Khan never asked us to be part of stopping his deployment. I am a witness because I was part of core committee meetings,” he said categorically.

Sheikh said he came to courts on a daily basis. “They can take my dead body but they can’t force me to make a video statement against Imran Khan.”

He said Khan respected the institution of the Pakistan Army and he had once remarked that the army was more important than him.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the nation came out of a difficult period because of good civil-military relations, Sheikh said. He added that the PTI would never work to weaken Pakistan.