Man held for harassing varsity student

The District Central police on Saturday apprehended a young man for engaging in immoral activities in front of a university-going girl a few days ago.
A joint team comprising the Azizabad DSP and Jauharabad police arrested Adeel, son of Nazar, for his alleged involvement in inappropriate actions while riding a motorcycle.
This incident had come to public attention a few days earlier when a video went viral on social media. The video depicted a man riding a motorcycle near the UBL Sports Complex and engaging in inappropriate conduct. An FIR of the incident was registered at the Jauharabad Police Station.
In compliance with the directives of DIG West Range Dr Asim Qaimkhani, the police gathered substantial evidence. They recorded the total number of occurrences and monitored various locations consistently for an entire week. Roadside checkpoints were established as well.
After days of efforts and investigation, a raid was conducted and the man was apprehended near Riaz Autos in Block-15, Federal B Area. During a search of his pockets, the police discovered a packet of heroin.
