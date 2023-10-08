Saad to lead Pakistan U19 against SL

LAHORE: Saad Baig will continue to lead the Pakistan U19 cricket team in the home series against Sri Lanka U19 in at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The series will feature a solitary four-day match followed by five ODIs. The seven-member junior selection committee, led by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has picked the 16-member squad for the four-day match scheduled from October 15 to 18.

The squad for the one-day series will be announced later next week, with matches scheduled from October 22 to 31.

Saad Baig, who captained the U19 team on the tour to Bangladesh, will lead a squad that includes eight players who were part of the playing XI in the only four-day match on that tour. These players are Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Shahzaib Khan, and Wahaj Riaz.

The Pakistan U19 squad will assemble in the team hotel on Tuesday night and undergo training in Karachi over the following two days.

Pakistan U19 squad - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Huzaifa Ayub, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahmeer Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz.