Faisalabad and Lahore Blues register wins in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Peshawar Sahibzada Farhan smashed a brilliant double ton against Lahore Whites as the run-fest fifth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 ended in a draw at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While Faisalabad and Lahore Blues registered thumping wins over FATA and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Peshawar, resuming their innings from 330 for two, showcased an impressive performance with skipper Sahibzada Farhan scoring a double century (245) and Kamran Ghulam contributing 154. The team reached 589 before being bowled out. Mohammad Rameez Jr took six for Lahore Whites. As a result, neither side got the chance to bat second.

The match between Karachi Whites and Multan at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi also ended without a result. Being set a 432-run target, Karachi Whites Saim Ayub's hit his maiden first-class century (142 not out) helping his reach 243 for three.

Rawalpindi, playing against Lahore Blues at Pindi Cricket Stadium, scored 345 in their second innings, with Taimur Khan contributing an unbeaten 166. Lahore Blues comfortably chased the required 126 runs, losing only three wickets. Usman Salahuddin and Husnain Talat were the top scorers.

The contest between FATA and Faisalabad at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium saw FATA being bowled out for 181 runs while chasing the 308-run target. Faisalabad bowlers, led by Khurram Shahzad, ensured a comfortable.