India win Asian Games cricket gold without having to bat

HANGZHOU: A proud and emotional India were crowned Asian Games men’s cricket champions on their first attempt and without needing to bat in an anti-climatic finish Saturday, consigning Afghanistan to a third consecutive silver.

They were declared winners of the final under an Asian Games-specific rule where the higher-ranked team takes the honours if the match cannot be finished, in this case due to rain. Afghanistan made 112-5 under the floodlights in Hangzhou before the wet weather arrived after 18.2 overs. With conditions not improving, the final was abandoned.

It completed a golden double for India after they beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to be crowned women’s champions last week.

“It feels good, we’re very proud, wearing a medal is not something we’re used to and it’s emotional for everyone,” said India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. “It is pretty disappointing because obviously we would love to have had a full game and get the result through that. “I think even 140 or 150 was a pretty gettable target batting second because of the small ground and with the kind of batting we had,” he said. “We were pretty confident.”

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned men’s winners.