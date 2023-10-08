Messi could return as Miami enter MLS’s last chance saloon

MIAMI: Lionel Messi could make his return to Major League Soccer action on Saturday with the Argentine hoping to give a boost to Inter Miami’s flagging playoff hopes.

Messi has played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3 having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month.

His absence has been sorely felt, with Miami winless in their last three league games and losing the US Open Cup final to Houston.

Miami crashed to a 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Wednesday without the seven-times Ballon d’Or winner but the following day he was named in Argentina’s squad for their upcoming South American World Cup qualifiers.

That prompted speculation that he might be in contention to face Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati on Saturday and the optimism increased after he trained on Thursday and Friday.

But in keeping with the club’s approach throughout the injury saga, there was no clue from assistant coach Javier Morales about whether Messi would start.

“It’s more of the same. We have to evaluate him day by day. He trained yesterday, he will train today, and afterwards we will surely make a decision. But every day he is doing better,” he told reporters.

If Miami are to achieve what is now an unlikely goal of extending their season into the playoffs, they will surely need Messi to be on the field.

Gerardo Martino’s side are next to bottom of the Eastern Conference, five points behind the last playoff spot, ninth place, with three games remaining.

Although Miami have at least a game in hand on all but one of their rivals for that spot, their destiny is no longer in their own hands and they need other results to fall in their favor.